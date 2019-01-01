QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Wismilak Inti Makmur Tbk is an Indonesia based company operating in the cigarette industry. It produces hand-rolled kretek cigarettes, machine-made kretek cigarettes, and cigars. The company's brands include Galan, Diplomat, and Wismilak. The operating segments of the organization are Cigarette and Marketing and distribution. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Indonesia and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is generated within Indonesia.

Wismilak Inti Makmur Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wismilak Inti Makmur (PTWKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wismilak Inti Makmur (OTCPK: PTWKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wismilak Inti Makmur's (PTWKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wismilak Inti Makmur.

Q

What is the target price for Wismilak Inti Makmur (PTWKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wismilak Inti Makmur

Q

Current Stock Price for Wismilak Inti Makmur (PTWKF)?

A

The stock price for Wismilak Inti Makmur (OTCPK: PTWKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wismilak Inti Makmur (PTWKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wismilak Inti Makmur.

Q

When is Wismilak Inti Makmur (OTCPK:PTWKF) reporting earnings?

A

Wismilak Inti Makmur does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wismilak Inti Makmur (PTWKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wismilak Inti Makmur.

Q

What sector and industry does Wismilak Inti Makmur (PTWKF) operate in?

A

Wismilak Inti Makmur is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.