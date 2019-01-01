PT Wismilak Inti Makmur Tbk is an Indonesia based company operating in the cigarette industry. It produces hand-rolled kretek cigarettes, machine-made kretek cigarettes, and cigars. The company's brands include Galan, Diplomat, and Wismilak. The operating segments of the organization are Cigarette and Marketing and distribution. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Indonesia and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is generated within Indonesia.