Range
0.35 - 0.35
Vol / Avg.
4K/13.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 5
Mkt Cap
55.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.35
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
157.6M
Outstanding
Pieridae Energy Ltd is a Canadian owned corporation focused on the development of integrated energy-related activities, from the exploration and extraction of natural gas to the development, construction and operation of the Goldboro LNG facility and the production of LNG for sale to Europe and other markets. Its upstream segment is comprised predominantly by the petroleum and natural gas production operations and properties. It also includes the company's upstream operations in Eastern Canada, and certain corporate overhead activities associated with these operations.

Pieridae Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pieridae Energy (PTOAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pieridae Energy (OTCPK: PTOAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pieridae Energy's (PTOAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pieridae Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Pieridae Energy (PTOAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pieridae Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Pieridae Energy (PTOAF)?

A

The stock price for Pieridae Energy (OTCPK: PTOAF) is $0.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:32:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pieridae Energy (PTOAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pieridae Energy.

Q

When is Pieridae Energy (OTCPK:PTOAF) reporting earnings?

A

Pieridae Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pieridae Energy (PTOAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pieridae Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Pieridae Energy (PTOAF) operate in?

A

Pieridae Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.