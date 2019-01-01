PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk is a diversified media company. The business is divided into three segments, which include Advertisement; Content; and Others. The Advertising segment provides digital and non-digital advertisement. The firm offers pay video service (live streaming, VOD, original productions, and other creative content), news aggregator, audio aggregator, television stations, radio interests, print media, production business, online content, and advertising. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Indonesia.