Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.06/0.97%
52 Wk
5.43 - 6.71
Mkt Cap
759.2M
Payout Ratio
5.18
Open
-
P/E
5.33
EPS
3712
Shares
132.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Media
PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk is a diversified media company. The business is divided into three segments, which include Advertisement; Content; and Others. The Advertising segment provides digital and non-digital advertisement. The firm offers pay video service (live streaming, VOD, original productions, and other creative content), news aggregator, audio aggregator, television stations, radio interests, print media, production business, online content, and advertising. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Indonesia.

Media Nusantara Citra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Media Nusantara Citra (PTMEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Media Nusantara Citra (OTCPK: PTMEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Media Nusantara Citra's (PTMEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Media Nusantara Citra.

Q

What is the target price for Media Nusantara Citra (PTMEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Media Nusantara Citra

Q

Current Stock Price for Media Nusantara Citra (PTMEY)?

A

The stock price for Media Nusantara Citra (OTCPK: PTMEY) is $5.74 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 16:01:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Media Nusantara Citra (PTMEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2012.

Q

When is Media Nusantara Citra (OTCPK:PTMEY) reporting earnings?

A

Media Nusantara Citra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Media Nusantara Citra (PTMEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Media Nusantara Citra.

Q

What sector and industry does Media Nusantara Citra (PTMEY) operate in?

A

Media Nusantara Citra is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.