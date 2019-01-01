QQQ
PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk is a property development company in Indonesia. Its portfolio encompasses residential and urban development, hospitals, malls, hotels, and leisure and asset management properties. Its present developments are based in and around major cities including Jakarta, Surabaya, Makassar, Medan, and Palembang. It has urban development, large scale integrated development, retail malls, healthcare, hospitality and infrastructure, property and portfolio management. It operates in three segments: Real Estate Development; Real Estate Management & Services; and Fund Management / Investments. Most of its revenue comes from the Real Estate Management & Services segment.

Lippo Karawaci Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lippo Karawaci (PTLKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lippo Karawaci (OTCPK: PTLKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lippo Karawaci's (PTLKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lippo Karawaci.

Q

What is the target price for Lippo Karawaci (PTLKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lippo Karawaci

Q

Current Stock Price for Lippo Karawaci (PTLKF)?

A

The stock price for Lippo Karawaci (OTCPK: PTLKF) is $0.01 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 16:52:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lippo Karawaci (PTLKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lippo Karawaci.

Q

When is Lippo Karawaci (OTCPK:PTLKF) reporting earnings?

A

Lippo Karawaci does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lippo Karawaci (PTLKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lippo Karawaci.

Q

What sector and industry does Lippo Karawaci (PTLKF) operate in?

A

Lippo Karawaci is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.