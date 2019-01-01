PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk is a property development company in Indonesia. Its portfolio encompasses residential and urban development, hospitals, malls, hotels, and leisure and asset management properties. Its present developments are based in and around major cities including Jakarta, Surabaya, Makassar, Medan, and Palembang. It has urban development, large scale integrated development, retail malls, healthcare, hospitality and infrastructure, property and portfolio management. It operates in three segments: Real Estate Development; Real Estate Management & Services; and Fund Management / Investments. Most of its revenue comes from the Real Estate Management & Services segment.