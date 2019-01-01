|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.010
|1.190
|0.1800
|REV
|429.570M
|503.000M
|73.430M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Phillips 66 Partners.
The latest price target for Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) was reported by Mizuho on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting PSXP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.24% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) is $41.65 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Phillips 66 Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Phillips 66 Partners.
Phillips 66 Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.