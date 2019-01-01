Phillips 66 Partners is a master limited partnership that provides fee-based transportation, processing, storage, and fractionation services primarily to Phillips 66, which owns a 74% limited partner interest. Phillips 66 Partners' primary revenue sources are long-term, fee-based contracts to handle crude, natural gas liquids, and refined products. Phillips 66 manages and operates Phillips 66 Partners as its noneconomic general partner. Phillips 66's general partner economic interest and incentive distribution rights were eliminated in August 2019.