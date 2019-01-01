QQQ
Range
40.77 - 42.45
Vol / Avg.
622.8K/713.4K
Div / Yield
3.5/8.34%
52 Wk
25.37 - 46.25
Mkt Cap
9.5B
Payout Ratio
116.67
Open
42.31
P/E
13.99
EPS
1.19
Shares
228.3M
Outstanding
Phillips 66 Partners is a master limited partnership that provides fee-based transportation, processing, storage, and fractionation services primarily to Phillips 66, which owns a 74% limited partner interest. Phillips 66 Partners' primary revenue sources are long-term, fee-based contracts to handle crude, natural gas liquids, and refined products. Phillips 66 manages and operates Phillips 66 Partners as its noneconomic general partner. Phillips 66's general partner economic interest and incentive distribution rights were eliminated in August 2019.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0101.190 0.1800
REV429.570M503.000M73.430M

Phillips 66 Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phillips 66 Partners's (PSXP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Phillips 66 Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) was reported by Mizuho on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting PSXP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.24% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)?

A

The stock price for Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) is $41.65 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) reporting earnings?

A

Phillips 66 Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phillips 66 Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) operate in?

A

Phillips 66 Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.