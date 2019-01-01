Headquartered in Beijing, Postal Savings Bank of China is the fifth- largest commercial bank in China by deposits. The bank was established in 2007 as the postal savings and remittance business of its parent, China Post Group. The bank is headquartered in Beijing. It completed its joint-stock reform in 2012. The bank got listed on Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges in 2016 and 2019 respectively. It boasts over 500 million individual customers and more than 40,000 outlets, which are among the largest customer bases and distribution networks in China.