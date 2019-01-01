QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.59 - 16.11
Vol / Avg.
1K/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.64/3.86%
52 Wk
12.5 - 23.1
Mkt Cap
74.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.59
P/E
7.05
Shares
4.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Headquartered in Beijing, Postal Savings Bank of China is the fifth- largest commercial bank in China by deposits. The bank was established in 2007 as the postal savings and remittance business of its parent, China Post Group. The bank is headquartered in Beijing. It completed its joint-stock reform in 2012. The bank got listed on Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges in 2016 and 2019 respectively. It boasts over 500 million individual customers and more than 40,000 outlets, which are among the largest customer bases and distribution networks in China.

Postal Savings Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Postal Savings Bank (PSTVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Postal Savings Bank (OTCPK: PSTVY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Postal Savings Bank's (PSTVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Postal Savings Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Postal Savings Bank (PSTVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Postal Savings Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Postal Savings Bank (PSTVY)?

A

The stock price for Postal Savings Bank (OTCPK: PSTVY) is $16.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:23:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Postal Savings Bank (PSTVY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Postal Savings Bank.

Q

When is Postal Savings Bank (OTCPK:PSTVY) reporting earnings?

A

Postal Savings Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Postal Savings Bank (PSTVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Postal Savings Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Postal Savings Bank (PSTVY) operate in?

A

Postal Savings Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.