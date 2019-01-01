QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
PostRock Energy Corp together with its subsidiaries is an independent oil and gas company. The company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development, production and gathering of crude oil and natural gas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PostRock Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PostRock Energy (PSTRQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PostRock Energy (OTCEM: PSTRQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PostRock Energy's (PSTRQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PostRock Energy.

Q

What is the target price for PostRock Energy (PSTRQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PostRock Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for PostRock Energy (PSTRQ)?

A

The stock price for PostRock Energy (OTCEM: PSTRQ) is $0.01 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:12:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PostRock Energy (PSTRQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PostRock Energy.

Q

When is PostRock Energy (OTCEM:PSTRQ) reporting earnings?

A

PostRock Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PostRock Energy (PSTRQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PostRock Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does PostRock Energy (PSTRQ) operate in?

A

PostRock Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.