The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc is a Philippines-based stock corporation. Its core business is to provide and maintain a convenient and suitable market for the exchange, purchase and sale of all types of securities and other instruments. The company provides trading, clearing, depository and information services for the equity market. It also operates activities of clearance and settlement agency through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The sources of revenue mainly consist of listing-related fees for initial public offerings, annual listing maintenance membership, transaction, data feed, and miscellaneous fees. Geographically, the company's prime revenue is derived from domestic operations.