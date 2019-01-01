Protector Forsikring ASA provides a wide range of insurance products to companies and public organizations, primarily in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. Protector's products include workers' compensation, group life, accident, health, property, motor, liability, cargo, and change of ownership insurance. Insurance premiums provide nearly all of the company's revenue. Protector's commercial business provides insurance for more than 5,000 companies, most of which have annual insurance premiums between NOK 100,000 and NOK 3 million. The commercial business generates most of the company's total revenue. The public business provides coverage to more than 500 municipalities and 30 countries.