QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10 - 10
Mkt Cap
823.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.56
Shares
82.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Protector Forsikring ASA provides a wide range of insurance products to companies and public organizations, primarily in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. Protector's products include workers' compensation, group life, accident, health, property, motor, liability, cargo, and change of ownership insurance. Insurance premiums provide nearly all of the company's revenue. Protector's commercial business provides insurance for more than 5,000 companies, most of which have annual insurance premiums between NOK 100,000 and NOK 3 million. The commercial business generates most of the company's total revenue. The public business provides coverage to more than 500 municipalities and 30 countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Protector Forsikring Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Protector Forsikring (PSKRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Protector Forsikring (OTCGM: PSKRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Protector Forsikring's (PSKRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Protector Forsikring.

Q

What is the target price for Protector Forsikring (PSKRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Protector Forsikring

Q

Current Stock Price for Protector Forsikring (PSKRF)?

A

The stock price for Protector Forsikring (OTCGM: PSKRF) is $10 last updated Fri Oct 01 2021 17:12:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Protector Forsikring (PSKRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Protector Forsikring.

Q

When is Protector Forsikring (OTCGM:PSKRF) reporting earnings?

A

Protector Forsikring does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Protector Forsikring (PSKRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Protector Forsikring.

Q

What sector and industry does Protector Forsikring (PSKRF) operate in?

A

Protector Forsikring is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.