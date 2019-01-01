Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA is an energy conglomerate that refines and distributes oil in Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, and Lithuania. Through a group of refineries, it processes crude oil into gasoline, diesel oil, fuel oil, and aviation fuel. The company also produces petrochemicals and products used by chemical companies as feedstock. Additional operations include exploration and production activities in Poland, where it is domiciled, and Canada. Oil products are offered through thousands of service stations, which is supported by logistics infrastructure. This infrastructure includes surface and underground storage depots and a long-distance pipeline network.