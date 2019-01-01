QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
6.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
6.8
Shares
427.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA is an energy conglomerate that refines and distributes oil in Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, and Lithuania. Through a group of refineries, it processes crude oil into gasoline, diesel oil, fuel oil, and aviation fuel. The company also produces petrochemicals and products used by chemical companies as feedstock. Additional operations include exploration and production activities in Poland, where it is domiciled, and Canada. Oil products are offered through thousands of service stations, which is supported by logistics infrastructure. This infrastructure includes surface and underground storage depots and a long-distance pipeline network.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Polski Koncern Naftowy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Polski Koncern Naftowy (PSKOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy (OTCEM: PSKOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Polski Koncern Naftowy's (PSKOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Polski Koncern Naftowy.

Q

What is the target price for Polski Koncern Naftowy (PSKOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Polski Koncern Naftowy

Q

Current Stock Price for Polski Koncern Naftowy (PSKOF)?

A

The stock price for Polski Koncern Naftowy (OTCEM: PSKOF) is $15.587 last updated Mon Feb 01 2021 14:56:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Polski Koncern Naftowy (PSKOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Polski Koncern Naftowy.

Q

When is Polski Koncern Naftowy (OTCEM:PSKOF) reporting earnings?

A

Polski Koncern Naftowy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Polski Koncern Naftowy (PSKOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Polski Koncern Naftowy.

Q

What sector and industry does Polski Koncern Naftowy (PSKOF) operate in?

A

Polski Koncern Naftowy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.