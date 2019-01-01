QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.7 - 0.78
Vol / Avg.
526.6K/129.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.71
Mkt Cap
466.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.78
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
657.3M
Outstanding
PetroShale Inc is an independent oil company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota.

PetroShale Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PetroShale (PSHIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PetroShale (OTCQB: PSHIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PetroShale's (PSHIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PetroShale.

Q

What is the target price for PetroShale (PSHIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PetroShale

Q

Current Stock Price for PetroShale (PSHIF)?

A

The stock price for PetroShale (OTCQB: PSHIF) is $0.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:43:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PetroShale (PSHIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PetroShale.

Q

When is PetroShale (OTCQB:PSHIF) reporting earnings?

A

PetroShale does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PetroShale (PSHIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PetroShale.

Q

What sector and industry does PetroShale (PSHIF) operate in?

A

PetroShale is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.