Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Proxim Wireless Corp provides high-speed wireless communications equipment and services. Its systems enable service providers, enterprises, and governmental organizations to deliver high-speed data connectivity enabling a broad range of applications.

Proxim Wireless Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Proxim Wireless (PRXM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Proxim Wireless (OTCEM: PRXM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Proxim Wireless's (PRXM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Proxim Wireless.

Q

What is the target price for Proxim Wireless (PRXM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Proxim Wireless

Q

Current Stock Price for Proxim Wireless (PRXM)?

A

The stock price for Proxim Wireless (OTCEM: PRXM) is $0.3501 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:23:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Proxim Wireless (PRXM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Proxim Wireless.

Q

When is Proxim Wireless (OTCEM:PRXM) reporting earnings?

A

Proxim Wireless does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Proxim Wireless (PRXM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Proxim Wireless.

Q

What sector and industry does Proxim Wireless (PRXM) operate in?

A

Proxim Wireless is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.