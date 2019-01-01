Pernix Group Inc is a diversified construction company. It has three main operating segments - General Construction, Power Generation Services and Corporate. The General Construction segment which generates maximum revenue engages in the pre-construction consulting services, construction management, design-build and general contracting delivered either in lump-sum, guaranteed maximum cost or cost-plus contract models. The Power Generation Services include operating and maintenance of power production facilities typically with a longer-term contract. Its primary geographic markets are the United States, Fiji, Guam, Vanuatu, and Mozambique. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the United States.