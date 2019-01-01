QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Pernix Group Inc is a diversified construction company. It has three main operating segments - General Construction, Power Generation Services and Corporate. The General Construction segment which generates maximum revenue engages in the pre-construction consulting services, construction management, design-build and general contracting delivered either in lump-sum, guaranteed maximum cost or cost-plus contract models. The Power Generation Services include operating and maintenance of power production facilities typically with a longer-term contract. Its primary geographic markets are the United States, Fiji, Guam, Vanuatu, and Mozambique. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the United States.

Pernix Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pernix Group (PRXG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pernix Group (OTCEM: PRXG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pernix Group's (PRXG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pernix Group.

Q

What is the target price for Pernix Group (PRXG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pernix Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Pernix Group (PRXG)?

A

The stock price for Pernix Group (OTCEM: PRXG) is $0.2529 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 13:30:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pernix Group (PRXG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pernix Group.

Q

When is Pernix Group (OTCEM:PRXG) reporting earnings?

A

Pernix Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pernix Group (PRXG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pernix Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Pernix Group (PRXG) operate in?

A

Pernix Group is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.