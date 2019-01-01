QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/51.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
43.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
898.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Petro Matad Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil reserves in Mongolia. The company holds 100% interest in 3 PSC Blocks (IV, V, and XX) totaling more than 60,000 square kilometers and more than 21,000 square kilometers of prospective basins. Its only geographical segment includes being Mongolia.

Petro Matad Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petro Matad (PRTDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petro Matad (OTCPK: PRTDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Petro Matad's (PRTDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petro Matad.

Q

What is the target price for Petro Matad (PRTDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petro Matad

Q

Current Stock Price for Petro Matad (PRTDF)?

A

The stock price for Petro Matad (OTCPK: PRTDF) is $0.048 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:23:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petro Matad (PRTDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petro Matad.

Q

When is Petro Matad (OTCPK:PRTDF) reporting earnings?

A

Petro Matad does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petro Matad (PRTDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petro Matad.

Q

What sector and industry does Petro Matad (PRTDF) operate in?

A

Petro Matad is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.