Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Portsmouth Square Inc is a US-based company. It is formed for the purpose of acquiring a hotel property in San Francisco, California through a California limited partnership, Justice Investors Limited Partnership. The company operates through two segments Hotel Operations and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations segment is engaged in the operation of hotel property referred as Hilton San Francisco Financial District and provides related facilities, including underground parking garage. The Investment Transactions segment includes the investment of cash in marketable securities and other investments. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Hotel Operations segment.

Portsmouth Square Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Portsmouth Square (PRSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Portsmouth Square (OTCPK: PRSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Portsmouth Square's (PRSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Portsmouth Square.

Q

What is the target price for Portsmouth Square (PRSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Portsmouth Square

Q

Current Stock Price for Portsmouth Square (PRSI)?

A

The stock price for Portsmouth Square (OTCPK: PRSI) is $54.5 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 15:16:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Portsmouth Square (PRSI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2012.

Q

When is Portsmouth Square (OTCPK:PRSI) reporting earnings?

A

Portsmouth Square does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Portsmouth Square (PRSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Portsmouth Square.

Q

What sector and industry does Portsmouth Square (PRSI) operate in?

A

Portsmouth Square is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.