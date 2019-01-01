Portsmouth Square Inc is a US-based company. It is formed for the purpose of acquiring a hotel property in San Francisco, California through a California limited partnership, Justice Investors Limited Partnership. The company operates through two segments Hotel Operations and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations segment is engaged in the operation of hotel property referred as Hilton San Francisco Financial District and provides related facilities, including underground parking garage. The Investment Transactions segment includes the investment of cash in marketable securities and other investments. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Hotel Operations segment.