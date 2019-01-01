QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Propellus Inc, formerly Sunvalley Solar Inc provides cash flow financing to small businesses that are repaid from future accounts receivable of its customers to support the growth of its customers.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Propellus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Propellus (PRPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Propellus (OTCPK: PRPS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Propellus's (PRPS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Propellus.

Q

What is the target price for Propellus (PRPS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Propellus

Q

Current Stock Price for Propellus (PRPS)?

A

The stock price for Propellus (OTCPK: PRPS) is $1.9 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Propellus (PRPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Propellus.

Q

When is Propellus (OTCPK:PRPS) reporting earnings?

A

Propellus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Propellus (PRPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Propellus.

Q

What sector and industry does Propellus (PRPS) operate in?

A

Propellus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.