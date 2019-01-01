QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.14 - 8.99
Vol / Avg.
44.4K/35.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.36 - 11.98
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
112.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 8:31AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Procaps Group SA is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements, and high-potency clinical solutions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Procaps Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Procaps Gr (PROC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Procaps Gr (NASDAQ: PROC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Procaps Gr's (PROC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Procaps Gr (PROC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Procaps Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Procaps Gr (PROC)?

A

The stock price for Procaps Gr (NASDAQ: PROC) is $8.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Procaps Gr (PROC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Procaps Gr.

Q

When is Procaps Gr (NASDAQ:PROC) reporting earnings?

A

Procaps Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Procaps Gr (PROC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Procaps Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Procaps Gr (PROC) operate in?

A

Procaps Gr is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.