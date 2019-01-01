|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Prom Resources (OTCPK: PRMO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Prom Resources.
There is no analysis for Prom Resources
The stock price for Prom Resources (OTCPK: PRMO) is $0.00035 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:20:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Prom Resources.
Prom Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Prom Resources.
Prom Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.