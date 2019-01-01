QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Prom Resources Inc is engaged in the exploration and extraction of gold ore, corundum and beryl material at eight different mining and exploration perimeters in Madagascar.

Prom Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prom Resources (PRMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prom Resources (OTCPK: PRMO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Prom Resources's (PRMO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prom Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Prom Resources (PRMO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prom Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Prom Resources (PRMO)?

A

The stock price for Prom Resources (OTCPK: PRMO) is $0.00035 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:20:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prom Resources (PRMO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prom Resources.

Q

When is Prom Resources (OTCPK:PRMO) reporting earnings?

A

Prom Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prom Resources (PRMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prom Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Prom Resources (PRMO) operate in?

A

Prom Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.