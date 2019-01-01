Premier African Minerals Ltd is a mining company that explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties focused mainly on tungsten, lithium and tantalum, nickel, and rare earth elements in Africa. The company operates in three segments: RHA and RHA Mauritius, which is engaged in the development and mining of Wolframite; Zulu and Zulu Mauritius, which is engaged in the development of Lithium and Tantalite; and Head office.