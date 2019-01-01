QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Premier African Minerals Ltd is a mining company that explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties focused mainly on tungsten, lithium and tantalum, nickel, and rare earth elements in Africa. The company operates in three segments: RHA and RHA Mauritius, which is engaged in the development and mining of Wolframite; Zulu and Zulu Mauritius, which is engaged in the development of Lithium and Tantalite; and Head office.

Premier African Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier African Minerals (PRMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier African Minerals (OTCPK: PRMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Premier African Minerals's (PRMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premier African Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Premier African Minerals (PRMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Premier African Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier African Minerals (PRMMF)?

A

The stock price for Premier African Minerals (OTCPK: PRMMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Premier African Minerals (PRMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier African Minerals.

Q

When is Premier African Minerals (OTCPK:PRMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Premier African Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premier African Minerals (PRMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier African Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier African Minerals (PRMMF) operate in?

A

Premier African Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.