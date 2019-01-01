QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Paragon Shipping Inc is based in Greece but incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Paragon Shipping owns and operates medium-size dry-bulk ships and rents these assets through multiyear agreements. Paragon outsources its ship management to Allseas, a third-party company. Founded in 2006, the company has expanded to 12 ships from its original six, with plans to continue fleet additions.

Paragon Shipping Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paragon Shipping (PRGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paragon Shipping (OTCEM: PRGNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Paragon Shipping's (PRGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paragon Shipping.

Q

What is the target price for Paragon Shipping (PRGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paragon Shipping

Q

Current Stock Price for Paragon Shipping (PRGNF)?

A

The stock price for Paragon Shipping (OTCEM: PRGNF) is $0.00001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:24:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paragon Shipping (PRGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paragon Shipping.

Q

When is Paragon Shipping (OTCEM:PRGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Paragon Shipping does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paragon Shipping (PRGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paragon Shipping.

Q

What sector and industry does Paragon Shipping (PRGNF) operate in?

A

Paragon Shipping is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.