QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.09 - 0.11
Vol / Avg.
12.1K/87.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
12.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
129.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Precipitate Gold Corp is a Canadian resource company. Its principal activity is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company's projects include Juan de Herrera and Escalibur Properties and Pueblo Grande and Ponton Properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Precipitate Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Precipitate Gold (PREIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Precipitate Gold (OTCQB: PREIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Precipitate Gold's (PREIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Precipitate Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Precipitate Gold (PREIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Precipitate Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Precipitate Gold (PREIF)?

A

The stock price for Precipitate Gold (OTCQB: PREIF) is $0.0946 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:09:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Precipitate Gold (PREIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Precipitate Gold.

Q

When is Precipitate Gold (OTCQB:PREIF) reporting earnings?

A

Precipitate Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Precipitate Gold (PREIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Precipitate Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Precipitate Gold (PREIF) operate in?

A

Precipitate Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.