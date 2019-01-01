QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Profitable Developments Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Profitable Developments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Profitable Developments (PRDL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Profitable Developments (OTCPK: PRDL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Profitable Developments's (PRDL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Profitable Developments.

Q

What is the target price for Profitable Developments (PRDL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Profitable Developments

Q

Current Stock Price for Profitable Developments (PRDL)?

A

The stock price for Profitable Developments (OTCPK: PRDL) is $0.001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Profitable Developments (PRDL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Profitable Developments.

Q

When is Profitable Developments (OTCPK:PRDL) reporting earnings?

A

Profitable Developments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Profitable Developments (PRDL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Profitable Developments.

Q

What sector and industry does Profitable Developments (PRDL) operate in?

A

Profitable Developments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.