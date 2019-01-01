|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Premium Brands Holdings (OTCPK: PRBZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Premium Brands Holdings.
There is no analysis for Premium Brands Holdings
The stock price for Premium Brands Holdings (OTCPK: PRBZF) is $92.365 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:32:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on February 24, 2006.
Premium Brands Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Premium Brands Holdings.
Premium Brands Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.