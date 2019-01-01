QQQ
Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company's business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company's distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company's head office activities along with its finance and information systems. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada.

Premium Brands Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premium Brands Holdings (PRBZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premium Brands Holdings (OTCPK: PRBZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Premium Brands Holdings's (PRBZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premium Brands Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Premium Brands Holdings (PRBZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Premium Brands Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Premium Brands Holdings (PRBZF)?

A

The stock price for Premium Brands Holdings (OTCPK: PRBZF) is $92.365 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:32:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Premium Brands Holdings (PRBZF) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is Premium Brands Holdings (OTCPK:PRBZF) reporting earnings?

A

Premium Brands Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premium Brands Holdings (PRBZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premium Brands Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Premium Brands Holdings (PRBZF) operate in?

A

Premium Brands Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.