PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk, a subsidiary of PT Central Agromina, is a consumer goods company. It produces and sells poultry feed, day old chicks, and processed chicken in Indonesia. The company offers its products under brands like Royal Feed, Hi-Pro-Vite, Bintang, Bonavite, Hi-Pro, Turbo Feed, Okey Brands, Champ, and TIJI brands. Its segments include: Feed; Broiler; Day Old Chicks (DOC), processed chicken, and others. The majority revenue contributor is the Broiler segment. The other segment consists of packaging and poultry equipment.