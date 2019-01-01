QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Peoples Ltd is engaged in providing banking services. It provides a full range of basic financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers, from various sectors, such as manufacturing, retail, and agriculture.

Analyst Ratings

Peoples Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peoples (PPLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peoples (OTCPK: PPLL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peoples's (PPLL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peoples.

Q

What is the target price for Peoples (PPLL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peoples

Q

Current Stock Price for Peoples (PPLL)?

A

The stock price for Peoples (OTCPK: PPLL) is $74.42 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 16:24:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peoples (PPLL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.58 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Peoples (OTCPK:PPLL) reporting earnings?

A

Peoples does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Peoples (PPLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peoples.

Q

What sector and industry does Peoples (PPLL) operate in?

A

Peoples is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.