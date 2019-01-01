QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pennexx Foods Inc is a technology company that is acquiring and developing novel methods of helping businesses grow using social media. The company is focused on Social Media, BitGift and Prepaid debit and credit cards utilizing artificial intelligence and patent-pending propriety software to gather information for targeted marketing.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pennexx Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pennexx Foods (PNNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pennexx Foods (OTCPK: PNNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pennexx Foods's (PNNX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pennexx Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Pennexx Foods (PNNX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pennexx Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Pennexx Foods (PNNX)?

A

The stock price for Pennexx Foods (OTCPK: PNNX) is $0.1598 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:14:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pennexx Foods (PNNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pennexx Foods.

Q

When is Pennexx Foods (OTCPK:PNNX) reporting earnings?

A

Pennexx Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pennexx Foods (PNNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pennexx Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Pennexx Foods (PNNX) operate in?

A

Pennexx Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.