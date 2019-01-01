QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Primix Corp is a United States based company engaged in providing industrial solutions for mixing liquids and gases without rotating parts. The product portfolio of the organization includes static mixers, static mixer heat exchange, mixer internals and others. The organization sells its products in the US and also exports it to various other countries.

Primix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Primix (PMXX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Primix (OTCEM: PMXX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Primix's (PMXX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Primix.

Q

What is the target price for Primix (PMXX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Primix

Q

Current Stock Price for Primix (PMXX)?

A

The stock price for Primix (OTCEM: PMXX) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 20:12:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Primix (PMXX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Primix.

Q

When is Primix (OTCEM:PMXX) reporting earnings?

A

Primix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Primix (PMXX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Primix.

Q

What sector and industry does Primix (PMXX) operate in?

A

Primix is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.