Pharmaxis Ltd is an Australia based pharmaceutical research company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of human healthcare products for the treatment and management of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The firm's research efforts are focused on discovering drugs to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney and liver fibrosis and cancer from its amine oxidase inhibitor chemistry platform. Its product pipeline also includes Orbital and ASM8. The operating segments are Mannitol respiratory business and New Drug Development. It generates maximum revenue from Mannitol respiratory business segment.