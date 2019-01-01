|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PLx Pharma’s space includes: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT), WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE), Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA), SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN).
The latest price target for PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP) was reported by Raymond James on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting PLXP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 163.65% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP) is $5.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for PLx Pharma.
PLx Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PLx Pharma.
PLx Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.