Range
4.8 - 5.33
Vol / Avg.
159.2K/269.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.82 - 21.5
Mkt Cap
146.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.8
Shares
27.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
PLx Pharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard drug delivery platform designed to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard drug delivery platform works by targeting the release of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the GI tract. The company believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers associated with certain drugs. VAZALORE is a novel formulation of aspirin clinically shown to provide fast, reliable and predictable platelet inhibition for patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who may be candidates for aspirin therapy.

PLx Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PLx Pharma (PLXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PLx Pharma's (PLXP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PLx Pharma (PLXP) stock?

A

The latest price target for PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP) was reported by Raymond James on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting PLXP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 163.65% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PLx Pharma (PLXP)?

A

The stock price for PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP) is $5.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PLx Pharma (PLXP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PLx Pharma.

Q

When is PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) reporting earnings?

A

PLx Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is PLx Pharma (PLXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PLx Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does PLx Pharma (PLXP) operate in?

A

PLx Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.