PLx Pharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard drug delivery platform designed to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard drug delivery platform works by targeting the release of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the GI tract. The company believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers associated with certain drugs. VAZALORE is a novel formulation of aspirin clinically shown to provide fast, reliable and predictable platelet inhibition for patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who may be candidates for aspirin therapy.