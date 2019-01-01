QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
18.9
Shares
37.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings Inc operates in the information technology industry. The group consists of two main businesses - Testing/Verification & Evaluation Business, that carries out defect detection (debugging) in support of improvement in product quality of software and hardware and Internet Supporting Business, that detects any frauds as well as illegal or harmful information presented in a variety of content to support the healthy development of the Internet.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Poletowin Pitcrew Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Poletowin Pitcrew Holding (PLPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Poletowin Pitcrew Holding (OTCPK: PLPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Poletowin Pitcrew Holding's (PLPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Poletowin Pitcrew Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Poletowin Pitcrew Holding (PLPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Poletowin Pitcrew Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Poletowin Pitcrew Holding (PLPHF)?

A

The stock price for Poletowin Pitcrew Holding (OTCPK: PLPHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Poletowin Pitcrew Holding (PLPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Poletowin Pitcrew Holding.

Q

When is Poletowin Pitcrew Holding (OTCPK:PLPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Poletowin Pitcrew Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Poletowin Pitcrew Holding (PLPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Poletowin Pitcrew Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Poletowin Pitcrew Holding (PLPHF) operate in?

A

Poletowin Pitcrew Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.