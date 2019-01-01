QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Proliance International Inc designs, manufactures and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket.

Analyst Ratings

Proliance International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Proliance International (PLNTQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Proliance International (OTCEM: PLNTQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Proliance International's (PLNTQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Proliance International.

Q

What is the target price for Proliance International (PLNTQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Proliance International

Q

Current Stock Price for Proliance International (PLNTQ)?

A

The stock price for Proliance International (OTCEM: PLNTQ) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 14:53:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Proliance International (PLNTQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Proliance International.

Q

When is Proliance International (OTCEM:PLNTQ) reporting earnings?

A

Proliance International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Proliance International (PLNTQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Proliance International.

Q

What sector and industry does Proliance International (PLNTQ) operate in?

A

Proliance International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.