The Philodrill Corp is engaged in oil exploration and production. It is also an investment holding company with investments in financial services and mining. Its active petroleum projects cover production and exploration areas in offshore Palawan and onshore Mindoro under various service contracts with the Philippine government through the Department of Energy. The company's service contracts include SC6A - Octon Area, SC6B - Bonita Block, SC14B - Matinloc and SC14C1 - Galoc.