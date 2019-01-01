QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Prologis was formed by the June 2011 merger of AMB Property and ProLogis Trust. The company develops, acquires, and operates over 900 million square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities across the globe. The company is organized into four global divisions (Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas) and operates as a real estate investment trust.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prologis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prologis (PLDGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prologis (OTCQB: PLDGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prologis's (PLDGP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prologis.

Q

What is the target price for Prologis (PLDGP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prologis

Q

Current Stock Price for Prologis (PLDGP)?

A

The stock price for Prologis (OTCQB: PLDGP) is $63.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:02:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prologis (PLDGP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2018.

Q

When is Prologis (OTCQB:PLDGP) reporting earnings?

A

Prologis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prologis (PLDGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prologis.

Q

What sector and industry does Prologis (PLDGP) operate in?

A

Prologis is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.