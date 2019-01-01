|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Prologis (OTCQB: PLDGP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Prologis.
There is no analysis for Prologis
The stock price for Prologis (OTCQB: PLDGP) is $63.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:02:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2018.
Prologis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Prologis.
Prologis is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.