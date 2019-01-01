PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk is a steel producer in Indonesia. The company's products include Hot Rolled Coil, Cold Rolled Coil, and Wire Rod. Along with its subsidiaries, the company produces steel products with specific requirements, including Spiral Pipe, Electrical Resistance Welding Pipe, Reinforcing Bars, and Section Steel, particularly for national defense infrastructure in Indonesia. Apart from steel products, it also offers some other services and side products. It operates in five segments: Steel Products; Real Estate and Hotels; Engineering and Construction; Port Services Provider; and Other Services. It derives the majority of revenue from the Steel Products segment.