Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk is a steel producer in Indonesia. The company's products include Hot Rolled Coil, Cold Rolled Coil, and Wire Rod. Along with its subsidiaries, the company produces steel products with specific requirements, including Spiral Pipe, Electrical Resistance Welding Pipe, Reinforcing Bars, and Section Steel, particularly for national defense infrastructure in Indonesia. Apart from steel products, it also offers some other services and side products. It operates in five segments: Steel Products; Real Estate and Hotels; Engineering and Construction; Port Services Provider; and Other Services. It derives the majority of revenue from the Steel Products segment.

Krakatau Steel (Persero) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Krakatau Steel (Persero) (PKRKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Krakatau Steel (Persero) (OTCPK: PKRKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Krakatau Steel (Persero)'s (PKRKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Krakatau Steel (Persero).

Q

What is the target price for Krakatau Steel (Persero) (PKRKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Krakatau Steel (Persero)

Q

Current Stock Price for Krakatau Steel (Persero) (PKRKY)?

A

The stock price for Krakatau Steel (Persero) (OTCPK: PKRKY) is $

Q

Does Krakatau Steel (Persero) (PKRKY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Krakatau Steel (Persero).

Q

When is Krakatau Steel (Persero) (OTCPK:PKRKY) reporting earnings?

A

Krakatau Steel (Persero) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Krakatau Steel (Persero) (PKRKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Krakatau Steel (Persero).

Q

What sector and industry does Krakatau Steel (Persero) (PKRKY) operate in?

A

Krakatau Steel (Persero) is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.