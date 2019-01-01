QQQ
Headquartered in Beijing, PICC Group is the largest state-owned insurance group, holding a 69% stake in PICC P&C, an 80% stake in PICC Life, and a 69% stake in PICC Health Insurance. Its P&C subsidiary is the largest nonlife insurer with over one third of market share in China. Life and health insurance subsidiaries hold about 7% and 0.7% share, respectively. The Ministry of Finance is the largest shareholder, with 68% share. China's Social Security Fund is the group's second- largest shareholder holding nearly 9% share.

People's Insurance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy People's Insurance (PINXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of People's Insurance (OTCPK: PINXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are People's Insurance's (PINXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for People's Insurance.

Q

What is the target price for People's Insurance (PINXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for People's Insurance

Q

Current Stock Price for People's Insurance (PINXF)?

A

The stock price for People's Insurance (OTCPK: PINXF) is $0.265 last updated Wed Mar 24 2021 19:33:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does People's Insurance (PINXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for People's Insurance.

Q

When is People's Insurance (OTCPK:PINXF) reporting earnings?

A

People's Insurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is People's Insurance (PINXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for People's Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does People's Insurance (PINXF) operate in?

A

People's Insurance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.