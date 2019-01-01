QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
41M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.62
EPS
-0.01
Shares
120.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Princeton Capital Corp is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The company invests in private small and lower middle-market companies through first lien loans, second lien loans, unsecured loans, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment.

Princeton Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Princeton Capital (PIAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Princeton Capital (OTCPK: PIAC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Princeton Capital's (PIAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Princeton Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Princeton Capital (PIAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Princeton Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Princeton Capital (PIAC)?

A

The stock price for Princeton Capital (OTCPK: PIAC) is $0.34 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:19:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Princeton Capital (PIAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Princeton Capital.

Q

When is Princeton Capital (OTCPK:PIAC) reporting earnings?

A

Princeton Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Princeton Capital (PIAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Princeton Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Princeton Capital (PIAC) operate in?

A

Princeton Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.