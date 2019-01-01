QQQ
Range
4.39 - 4.41
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/3.6K
Div / Yield
0.16/3.52%
52 Wk
2.12 - 4.61
Mkt Cap
213.9M
Payout Ratio
40.32
Open
4.41
P/E
18.66
EPS
0.1
Shares
48.7M
Outstanding
PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia. The services provided by the company includes directional drilling and motor rentals, survey management, gyro surveying and stream services. Geographically, the company operates in Canada, United States, and International. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

PHX Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PHX Energy Services (PHXHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PHX Energy Services (OTCQB: PHXHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PHX Energy Services's (PHXHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PHX Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for PHX Energy Services (PHXHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PHX Energy Services

Q

Current Stock Price for PHX Energy Services (PHXHF)?

A

The stock price for PHX Energy Services (OTCQB: PHXHF) is $4.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PHX Energy Services (PHXHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.

Q

When is PHX Energy Services (OTCQB:PHXHF) reporting earnings?

A

PHX Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PHX Energy Services (PHXHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PHX Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does PHX Energy Services (PHXHF) operate in?

A

PHX Energy Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.