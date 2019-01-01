PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia. The services provided by the company includes directional drilling and motor rentals, survey management, gyro surveying and stream services. Geographically, the company operates in Canada, United States, and International. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.