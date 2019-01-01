QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
82.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
821.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PHarol SGPS SA is the incumbent telephone operator in Portugal. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Brazil.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PHarol SGPS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PHarol SGPS (PHRZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PHarol SGPS (OTCEM: PHRZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PHarol SGPS's (PHRZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PHarol SGPS.

Q

What is the target price for PHarol SGPS (PHRZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PHarol SGPS

Q

Current Stock Price for PHarol SGPS (PHRZF)?

A

The stock price for PHarol SGPS (OTCEM: PHRZF) is $0.1 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PHarol SGPS (PHRZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PHarol SGPS.

Q

When is PHarol SGPS (OTCEM:PHRZF) reporting earnings?

A

PHarol SGPS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PHarol SGPS (PHRZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PHarol SGPS.

Q

What sector and industry does PHarol SGPS (PHRZF) operate in?

A

PHarol SGPS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.