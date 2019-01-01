QQQ
Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA is a Polish electric utility company of which the Polish State Treasury is the majority shareholder. The vast majority of Polska Grupa's revenue comes, collectively, from its conventional generation business, which mines coal and controls power plant operations; its distribution business, which distributes electricity throughout Poland; and its supply business, which purchases and sells electricity and heat. Polska Grupa controls a portfolio of lignite, coal, gas, biomass, hydro, and wind power plants. Most of the company's power production is derived from its lignite-fired and coal-fired facilities. Almost all of Polska Grupa's revenue comes from the Polish market, and it is one of the largest energy producers in the country.

Polska Grupa Energetyczna Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGPKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Polska Grupa Energetyczna (OTCPK: PGPKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Polska Grupa Energetyczna's (PGPKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Polska Grupa Energetyczna.

Q

What is the target price for Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGPKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Polska Grupa Energetyczna

Q

Current Stock Price for Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGPKY)?

A

The stock price for Polska Grupa Energetyczna (OTCPK: PGPKY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGPKY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Polska Grupa Energetyczna.

Q

When is Polska Grupa Energetyczna (OTCPK:PGPKY) reporting earnings?

A

Polska Grupa Energetyczna does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGPKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Polska Grupa Energetyczna.

Q

What sector and industry does Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGPKY) operate in?

A

Polska Grupa Energetyczna is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.