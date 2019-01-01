Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA is a Polish electric utility company of which the Polish State Treasury is the majority shareholder. The vast majority of Polska Grupa's revenue comes, collectively, from its conventional generation business, which mines coal and controls power plant operations; its distribution business, which distributes electricity throughout Poland; and its supply business, which purchases and sells electricity and heat. Polska Grupa controls a portfolio of lignite, coal, gas, biomass, hydro, and wind power plants. Most of the company's power production is derived from its lignite-fired and coal-fired facilities. Almost all of Polska Grupa's revenue comes from the Polish market, and it is one of the largest energy producers in the country.