Puradyn Filter Technologies Inc involves in designing manufactures and distributes Puradyn oil filtration system. Its product is used for all combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil. The filtration system primarily cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and provides treatment to continually remove solid, liquid and gaseous contaminants from the oil through filtration and evaporation process. The filtration system is offered in two models namely MTS and a custom engineered hydraulic system. The company markets its product and generates revenue from across the globe.