Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Puradyn Filter Technologies Inc involves in designing manufactures and distributes Puradyn oil filtration system. Its product is used for all combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil. The filtration system primarily cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and provides treatment to continually remove solid, liquid and gaseous contaminants from the oil through filtration and evaporation process. The filtration system is offered in two models namely MTS and a custom engineered hydraulic system. The company markets its product and generates revenue from across the globe.

Puradyn Filter Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Puradyn Filter Tech (PFTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Puradyn Filter Tech (OTCEM: PFTI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Puradyn Filter Tech's (PFTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Puradyn Filter Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Puradyn Filter Tech (PFTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Puradyn Filter Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Puradyn Filter Tech (PFTI)?

A

The stock price for Puradyn Filter Tech (OTCEM: PFTI) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:40:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Puradyn Filter Tech (PFTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puradyn Filter Tech.

Q

When is Puradyn Filter Tech (OTCEM:PFTI) reporting earnings?

A

Puradyn Filter Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Puradyn Filter Tech (PFTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Puradyn Filter Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Puradyn Filter Tech (PFTI) operate in?

A

Puradyn Filter Tech is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.