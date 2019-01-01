QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Professional Holding Corp is a banking service provider. The firm offers business checking, business savings, and loans, and lines of credit. It offers various solutions comprising Loans and Lines of Credit, Depository Accounts, Treasury Management, Residential Lending, SBA Lending, and Online Services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.290 -0.0900
REV19.260M19.413M153.000K

Professional Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Professional Holding (PFHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Professional Holding (NASDAQ: PFHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Professional Holding's (PFHD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Professional Holding (PFHD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Professional Holding (NASDAQ: PFHD) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting PFHD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.83% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Professional Holding (PFHD)?

A

The stock price for Professional Holding (NASDAQ: PFHD) is $20.52 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Professional Holding (PFHD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Professional Holding.

Q

When is Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) reporting earnings?

A

Professional Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Professional Holding (PFHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Professional Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Professional Holding (PFHD) operate in?

A

Professional Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.