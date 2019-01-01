|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.380
|0.290
|-0.0900
|REV
|19.260M
|19.413M
|153.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Professional Holding (NASDAQ: PFHD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Professional Holding’s space includes: ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB), Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG), Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC), Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM).
The latest price target for Professional Holding (NASDAQ: PFHD) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting PFHD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.83% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Professional Holding (NASDAQ: PFHD) is $20.52 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Professional Holding.
Professional Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Professional Holding.
Professional Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.