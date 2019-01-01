Premier Financial Bancorp Inc is a multi-bank holding company. It focuses on providing community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. It offers a range of retail and commercial banking services, including commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; and other services for both individuals and businesses. The banks' range of deposit services includes checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit and overdraft protection. All the business activity is primarily functioned through the Unites States.