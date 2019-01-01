QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/14.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 2.5
Mkt Cap
221.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.81
Shares
194.2M
Outstanding
Petra Diamonds Ltd is an independent diamond mining company and supplier of rough diamonds to the international market. Group functions through Mining and Exploration segment which include extraction and sale of rough diamonds from mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania and exploration activities in Botswana. Its operating mines include Finsch, Cullinan, Koffiefontein, and Williamson. Revenue for the firm is generated through the sale of goods.

Petra Diamonds Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petra Diamonds (PDLMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petra Diamonds (OTCPK: PDLMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Petra Diamonds's (PDLMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petra Diamonds.

Q

What is the target price for Petra Diamonds (PDLMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petra Diamonds

Q

Current Stock Price for Petra Diamonds (PDLMF)?

A

The stock price for Petra Diamonds (OTCPK: PDLMF) is $1.14 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 15:47:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petra Diamonds (PDLMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petra Diamonds.

Q

When is Petra Diamonds (OTCPK:PDLMF) reporting earnings?

A

Petra Diamonds does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petra Diamonds (PDLMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petra Diamonds.

Q

What sector and industry does Petra Diamonds (PDLMF) operate in?

A

Petra Diamonds is in the sector and industry.