QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.97 - 9.97
Vol / Avg.
11.5K/50.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.84 - 9.98
Mkt Cap
107.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.97
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
10.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Parsec Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parsec Capital (PCX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parsec Capital (NASDAQ: PCX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parsec Capital's (PCX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parsec Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Parsec Capital (PCX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Parsec Capital (NASDAQ: PCX) was reported by Stifel on July 10, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PCX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Parsec Capital (PCX)?

A

The stock price for Parsec Capital (NASDAQ: PCX) is $9.97 last updated Today at 6:10:46 PM.

Q

Does Parsec Capital (PCX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parsec Capital.

Q

When is Parsec Capital (NASDAQ:PCX) reporting earnings?

A

Parsec Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parsec Capital (PCX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parsec Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Parsec Capital (PCX) operate in?

A

Parsec Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.