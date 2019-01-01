PaperClip Inc is a United States based company engaged in developing and marketing services that enable effective communications within a company and with third parties. It provides solutions to reduce overhead associated with the capture, management, transmission, and storage of paper, images, faxes and reports. The company's line of products and services enable companies to receive, input, process, access, store, manage and deliver documents in electronic format. It offers solutions such as Virtual client folder (VCF), eM4, Internet express and Capture place.