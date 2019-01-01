QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
PaperClip Inc is a United States based company engaged in developing and marketing services that enable effective communications within a company and with third parties. It provides solutions to reduce overhead associated with the capture, management, transmission, and storage of paper, images, faxes and reports. The company's line of products and services enable companies to receive, input, process, access, store, manage and deliver documents in electronic format. It offers solutions such as Virtual client folder (VCF), eM4, Internet express and Capture place.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PaperClip Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PaperClip (PCPJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PaperClip (OTCEM: PCPJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PaperClip's (PCPJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PaperClip.

Q

What is the target price for PaperClip (PCPJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PaperClip

Q

Current Stock Price for PaperClip (PCPJ)?

A

The stock price for PaperClip (OTCEM: PCPJ) is $0.26 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 19:53:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PaperClip (PCPJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 5, 2012.

Q

When is PaperClip (OTCEM:PCPJ) reporting earnings?

A

PaperClip does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PaperClip (PCPJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PaperClip.

Q

What sector and industry does PaperClip (PCPJ) operate in?

A

PaperClip is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.