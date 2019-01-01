QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (ARCA: OWNS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF's (OWNS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS)?

A

The stock price for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (ARCA: OWNS) is $19.0633 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:01:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF.

Q

When is Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (ARCA:OWNS) reporting earnings?

A

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) operate in?

A

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.