OSAKA Titanium technologies Co Ltd is a Japanese producer of titanium and silicon products. The Titanium Business, Osaka's largest segment accounting for more than half consolidated revenue, principally manufactures titanium sponge and titanium ingot. The Polycrystalline Silicon Business is the next largest segment, and manufactures polycrystalline silicon used in semiconductors. The majority of sales are generated domestically, with the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, with greater Asia comprising the remainder. The company sells its products mainly to the aerospace and electronics industries.

OSAKA Titanium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OSAKA Titanium (OSTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OSAKA Titanium (OTCPK: OSTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OSAKA Titanium's (OSTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OSAKA Titanium.

Q

What is the target price for OSAKA Titanium (OSTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OSAKA Titanium

Q

Current Stock Price for OSAKA Titanium (OSTTF)?

A

The stock price for OSAKA Titanium (OTCPK: OSTTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OSAKA Titanium (OSTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OSAKA Titanium.

Q

When is OSAKA Titanium (OTCPK:OSTTF) reporting earnings?

A

OSAKA Titanium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OSAKA Titanium (OSTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OSAKA Titanium.

Q

What sector and industry does OSAKA Titanium (OSTTF) operate in?

A

OSAKA Titanium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.