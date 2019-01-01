OSAKA Titanium technologies Co Ltd is a Japanese producer of titanium and silicon products. The Titanium Business, Osaka's largest segment accounting for more than half consolidated revenue, principally manufactures titanium sponge and titanium ingot. The Polycrystalline Silicon Business is the next largest segment, and manufactures polycrystalline silicon used in semiconductors. The majority of sales are generated domestically, with the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, with greater Asia comprising the remainder. The company sells its products mainly to the aerospace and electronics industries.