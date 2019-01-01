QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.97/4.58%
52 Wk
20 - 23.5
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
69.62
Open
-
P/E
16.27
EPS
0.2
Shares
135.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
Oesterreichische Post AG is an Austrian logistics and mail and parcel delivery company. The company delivers mail and advertising products in the form of leaflets, print media, and parcels in Austria. Oesterreichische Post operates one of the largest customer-facing networks in the country, offering its logistic services as well as other associated products such as banking and telecommunication. Next to its operations in Austria, the company operates subsidiaries in other European countries in the parcel and logistics industry.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oesterreichische Post Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oesterreichische Post (OSTIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oesterreichische Post (OTCPK: OSTIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oesterreichische Post's (OSTIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oesterreichische Post.

Q

What is the target price for Oesterreichische Post (OSTIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oesterreichische Post

Q

Current Stock Price for Oesterreichische Post (OSTIY)?

A

The stock price for Oesterreichische Post (OTCPK: OSTIY) is $21.1 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 19:49:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oesterreichische Post (OSTIY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oesterreichische Post.

Q

When is Oesterreichische Post (OTCPK:OSTIY) reporting earnings?

A

Oesterreichische Post does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oesterreichische Post (OSTIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oesterreichische Post.

Q

What sector and industry does Oesterreichische Post (OSTIY) operate in?

A

Oesterreichische Post is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.