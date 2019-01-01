QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.65/1.48%
52 Wk
37.05 - 47
Mkt Cap
39.4M
Payout Ratio
22.11
Open
-
P/E
14.97
EPS
0.73
Shares
895.7K
Outstanding
Oconee Financial Corp is the United States based commercial bank. The bank offers personal and business products and services including checking, savings, CDs, loans, mortgages, credit cards, safe deposit box, mobile deposit, business loans, and treasury services.

Analyst Ratings

Oconee Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oconee Financial (OSBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oconee Financial (OTCQX: OSBK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oconee Financial's (OSBK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oconee Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Oconee Financial (OSBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oconee Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Oconee Financial (OSBK)?

A

The stock price for Oconee Financial (OTCQX: OSBK) is $44 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 15:23:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oconee Financial (OSBK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oconee Financial.

Q

When is Oconee Financial (OTCQX:OSBK) reporting earnings?

A

Oconee Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oconee Financial (OSBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oconee Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Oconee Financial (OSBK) operate in?

A

Oconee Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.